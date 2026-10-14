More than half of doctors surveyed would leave an independent Alberta: medical group
Hundreds of physicians would not practise in Alberta if the province leaves Confederation, a survey by the organization that represents doctors in the province indicates.
Of the 1,649 physicians surveyed by the Alberta Medical Association, 15 per cent said they would continue living and practising in Alberta if it became an independent country, and less than a quarter were uncertain about what they would do.
Those who would elect to leave said they would move to another Canadian province or territory, while a small percentage would retire or leave the medical field earlier than planned.
The survey results were published Tuesday in a letter released by the association's president Dr. Heidi Fell, which was the first of five days of advanced voting on separation ahead of the official referendum day on Oct. 19.
"As Albertans prepare to vote, the AMA is focused on an important question," Fell said in the letter. "What could the referendum outcomes mean for patients, physicians and Alberta’s health-care system?"
Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party government has put 10 questions on the ballot. The 10th question asks whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.
The first nine questions are about Canada's Constitution, as well as immigration, including whether the government should impose limitations and financial fees for newcomers and temporary workers accessing health care.
The AMA said if Albertans choose to separate, not only would the medical workforce shrink, but health care in an independent Alberta would be left in limbo.
Fell said it's unclear, for example, how an independent Alberta would fill the health-care funding gap that would be created after it loses federal money.
"In addition to assuming federal health-care funding responsibilities, significant health-care concerns remain, including maintaining access to medicines, equipment and medical services," she said.
The Rockyview General Hospital is pictured in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The association also has questions about the effects of the immigration questions on health care, Fell said, should the government receive a mandate on them.
Fell said she wrote to the province's health ministers last week for more clarity.
She has asked them, for example, what doctors should do when someone needs necessary care but their eligibility can't immediately be confirmed.
She has also asked how questions about eligibility should be resolved without delaying care.
"Physicians often need to make clinical decisions before a patient’s identity, residency status or coverage can be verified," she said.
"Our position is straightforward: uncertainty about coverage should not unnecessarily delay care, and physicians and their staff should not be placed in the position of determining or enforcing a patient’s immigration or coverage status."
Fell said the AMA hopes to hear from the government soon.
"Ultimately, we believe questions about coverage should be addressed through a reliable and timely administrative process so physicians can remain focused on clinical decisions and patients can receive the care they need."
Hospitals Minister Adriana LaGrange's office said it is reviewing the association's letter.
"It would be inappropriate to speculate on the outcome of the referendum or any technical legislative, policy or program changes that may follow until Albertans have had their say," her office said in an email Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.
By Fakiha Baig | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.