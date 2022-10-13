TikTok Is Obsessed With An ASL Interpreter's Good Energy At Austin City Limits 2022 (VIDEO)
She has 4 million viewers impressed.
The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held yearly in Austin, TX, provides an experience that caters to all types of music lovers. One way they do so is by positioning American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters at the front of the stage, so deaf attendees can, too, enjoy the shows.
One of those performers, particularly, is going viral on TikTok for her interpreting during Lil Nas X's set last weekend in the Texas state capital. The viewers are utterly impressed with her energy and abilities.
The clip posted by Melanie Sanchez (@melaniesanchez920) on Monday has garnered 4 million views with a slew of comments iterating praise for the entertaining translator. The woman later commented on the post identifying herself as user @phillyqt12, who is hard of hearing.
@melaniesanchez920
Shoutout to ACL for providing the best fuckin translators #austincitylimits #filter #FlexEveryAngle
In the popular social media post, you can see the woman signing to "Industry Baby" by the Grammy Winning music artist.
The comment section of the previous video is full of viewers dazzled by the job she did and happy to see an interpreter having so much fun. Many of the sentiments mentioning "LOVE LOVE LOVE THE ENERGY SHE HAS," and "This looks like such a great vibe."
The comment section of Melanie Sanchez's viral TikTok.melaniesanchez920 | TikTok
Some people even shared that they watched the adored video on repeat.
"'How many times have you watched this?' Me- 'yes' 😅" one user wrote.
The viral interpreter was also tagged in other ACL related posts that you can watch on her Instagram account @_jtay_. There, you will find her signing during Kacey Musgrave's headlining performance, which took place on Sunday night.
However, this doesn't seem to be her first job at a music festival, as she recently interpreted at Rolling Loud New York for City Girls and Nicki Minaj's headlining performance.
Narcity reached out to the viral ASL interpreter and to ACL for comments about the popularity, and we will update this article when we receive responses.