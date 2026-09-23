Leader of B.C. Conservatives says they are united, ready after snap election call

B.C. Conservatives declare unity for snap election
B.C. Conservatives declare unity for snap election
B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson waves as he leaves after a campaign announcement, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The interim leader of British Columbia's Conservatives says they are united and ready to fight an Oct. 24 election, putting the chaotic final weeks of Kerry-Lynne Findlay's leadership behind them.

Interim Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson, who replaced Findlay on Sunday, says NDP Leader David Eby is going to regret Tuesday's election call.

Eby says the snap election that he called less than halfway through his government's mandate is needed because of an existential threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump and because it is never wrong to ask British Columbians about the direction of the province.

He says the Conservatives have been weak on Trump, saying they "fan the flames" of his threats.

Doerkson says it's a "cynical snap election" that nobody wants and will cost tens of millions of dollars, but it offers an opportunity for change. 

He has welcomed back to the Conservatives a dozen or so legislators who quit the caucus or were kicked out by Findlay.

They include legislators who briefly joined CentreBC under the leadership of Peter Milobar, who says they are now coming back together as a party of progressive ideas and conservative values.

But the Conservatives have lost former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner, who announced Tuesday that she won't be running again in Surrey-Serpentine River.

Three NDP cabinet ministers have also said they won't be running again: Health Minister Ravi Kahlon, Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash but wants cheaper price

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash

I moved from Ontario to the Maritimes – These 5 East Coast norms were major culture shocks

Planning a move east? Read this first! 👀

I ranked Canada's biggest cities from least to most overrated — This will burst some bubbles

Sorry, but the truth hurts. ✋

Trump defends Iran war in address to UN General Assembly

Trump addresses UN General Assembly

Calgary says 911 mistakes delayed search for missing autistic boy later found dead

Calgary cites 911 mistakes in missing boy search

Mount Jack wildfire is burning out of control near Sooke, B.C.

New out-of-control fire grows near Sooke, B.C.

Carney pledges $100 million aid for Palestinians, mulls RCMP training in Gaza

Carney pledges $100 million for Palestinians