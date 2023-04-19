Ex-Navy Pilot Shares His Chilling UFO Encounter Story (VIDEO)
"We were observing objects that we couldn't identify and couldn't explain."
This article is part of Narcity Media's Technality series, which aims to take a closer look at all things related to the future, tech and humanity. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Until recently, if you came out and told people you'd seen a UFO, you were labeled everything from conspiracy theorist to crazy. So those who saw weird things in the sky quietly started keeping their sightings to themselves.
But in 2020, everything changed.
Three videos released by the Pentagon in 2020, captured by naval aviators in 2005 and 2015, revealed unidentifiable objects in the sky. They appeared to be rotating against the wind. It defied logic.
Then in 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense admitted that some 171 unexplainable sightings displayed "unusual flight characteristics." Surprisingly though, this admission didn't do nearly as good a job of getting people's attention as the Chinese spy balloons that were spotted and shot down above the United States earlier this year.
Unexplainable objects and foreign spy tech went from being sci-fi to a part of the news cycle — seemingly overnight.
On this episode of Technality, host Alex Melki sat down with a man who's trying his best to find out what the hell is going on up there.
Ryan Graves joined the US Navy in 2009 and underwent years of rigorous training as a pilot, trained to be an expert observer. But something happened in 2014 that led to him being the first active-duty pilot to publicly disclose regular sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).
"Advanced objects demonstrating cutting-edge technology that we cannot explain are routinely flying over our military bases or entering restricted airspace," he said.
We spoke with Graves about what he saw and what he's trying to accomplish with his organization, Americans for Safe Aerospace.
