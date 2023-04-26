NASA Put A Helicopter On Mars & The Footage Is Out Of This World (VIDEO)
It's the first-ever aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet!
A single photo taken some 250 million kilometres away from Earth just threw the red planet into focus like never before.
It was taken by the Mars Perseverance rover, and it shows NASA's remarkable Mars helicopter, Ingenuity.
The photo is the first time in two years that the two intrepid robots have been close enough for such a clear picture. It was taken from about 23 metres (75 feet) away, close enough to spot the layer of Mars dust on Ingenuity's rotor blades.
Ingenuity isn't your average remote-controlled helicopter. This four-pound robot hitched a ride to the red planet tucked into Perseverance's chassis, and until it got there, NASA scientists weren't certain it would fly.
Mars has a much thinner atmosphere compared to Earth, making the physics of flight drastically different than at home. So, Ingenuity was designed with two sets of specifically shaped blades that have to spin super fast to achieve takeoff.
Ingenuity's mission was to prove that powered, controlled flight was possible even on Mars. And boy, did it ever.
Since it landed on February 18, 2021, ingenuity has successfully completed 50 flights – demolishing its goal of just five. It's gone farther, higher and faster than scientists had ever hoped.
Ingenuity's other job is to act as a scout for Perseverance, which has spent the last two years trundling along the surface of Mars collecting samples and looking for signs of life. Eventually, in about 10 years, those samples of Mars rock will be returned to Earth, and we'll be able to hold in our hands a tiny piece of another planet in our solar system.
