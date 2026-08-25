Fact File: Online users claim to have detailed list of last-minute U.S. trade demands
After trade talks between Canada and the United States broke down Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the Americans had made unfair, last-minute changes to the proposed terms. On the weekend, a list began circulating online that claimed to summarize the key U.S. demands affecting areas including supply management, infrastructure projects and critical minerals. The list provided no sourcing. While some of the items on it have been identified by Canada as sticking points, there is no evidence that Canadian or American officials have released such a comprehensive list.
THE CLAIM
A viral post shared on X on Sunday claims to have a "detailed list" of demands that the United States added, "apparently at the last minute," prompting Canada to suspend trade negotiations.
"This is subjugation if not outright annexation," says the post, which has about 1.2 million views. "The U.S. wants a veto on any Canadian infrastructure from ports to telecom/power grids."
The attached list begins with a demand for control over Canada's foreign trade policies, including a veto over the country's "strategic infrastructure partnerships" and "pre-emptive trade restrictions on non-U.S. nations."
It says the Americans sought a "guaranteed right-of-first-refusal" on Canada's critical minerals at capped prices and priority access to Canada's oil, gas, nuclear and hydroelectricity sectors.
The post says Canada would have had to compromise supply management in dairy and poultry production and eliminate cultural protections and "Buy Canada" rules. In particular, it says there were demands to dismantle Canadian content quotas and exempt U.S. goods from French language protections.
The list also outlines increased spending commitments tied to U.S.-made military equipment, reduced and duty free access for American businesses, extended pharmaceutical patents and favourable auto trade rules.
Both the list and a graphic reproducing the items on the list were widely shared across social media platforms including LinkedIn, Threads, Substack and Bluesky.
THE FACTS
No detailed list of the U.S. demands has been publicly released by Canadian or American officials since talks were suspended.
At a news conference in Ottawa on Saturday, Carney did mention four of the items on the list.
He highlighted U.S. demands for Canada to restrict future trade deals with other countries, exclude Canadian-made trucks from tariff reduction negotiations, change its subsidies and support for French language and culture, and grant a right-of-first-refusal to Canada's critical mineral exports.
Carney said changes from the American side caused the collapse of the deal. "From our perspective, we clarified what was on offer and were continually disappointed by the answers,” he said.
On Monday he told reporters in Lévis, Que., that Canada could not accept the American attitude at the negotiating table "that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States." He also referred to constraints on Canada's ability to sign trade deals with other countries and "fundamental issues on culture" that were at stake.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has blamed Canada for the end of negotiations, citing "new demands and walk-backs of other commitments by Canada."
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday disputed Carney's assertion that the United States had targeted Canada's French language protections in the trade talks. “I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
The initial list posted on X had the appearance of something taken from an official news release but it provided no source information.
The graphic that appeared later with the same list of demands claimed that it came from Global News, but searches of the article's supposed headline and the website address used on the graphic produced no results, with the website address leading to a blank Global News page.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.
By Timon Johnson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.