Foreign influence registry will build Canada's democratic 'resilience': commissioner

Foreign influence registry to 'build resilience'
Foreign influence registry to 'build resilience'
Anton Boegman prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Canada's first foreign influence transparency commissioner says the new foreign influence registry his office manages will help "build resilience" against foreign meddling in Canada's democracy.

Anton Boegman says the biggest challenge he faces in the new role will be ensuring the public understands the new federal transparency framework he's tasked with overseeing, which took effect this week.

Under the new regime, anyone who has an "arrangement" to help a foreign power influence Canadian politics must register their activities with his office by Oct. 3 — or face fines that could range from $250 to $1 million.

Boegman, who officially started in the new role this week, says his office already has received its first registration by a civil service group, though it's expected to eventually process around 2,000 registrations.

Boegman says foreign influence is a "normal part of international relations" and, when it's conducted transparently under the law, it's a legitimate activity.

His office will not deal with more covert and nefarious efforts by foreign actors to interfere with domestic politics and will leave those matters to the intelligence and national security agencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns

It's a summer oasis.

This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with silky sandbars and shimmering warm waters

Grab your goggles!

This government payment in August is giving more than $200 to some Canadians

The payment date is coming up.

Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies

Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected

You might have these items in your pantry.

Police found blood on jacket Montreal girl was wearing when her body was found

Blood found on nine-year-old girl’s jacket

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 4 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland to U.S. aquarium

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland

Calls emerge for U.S. refugee status as group helps Jewish families flee Canada

U.S. group helping Jewish families flee Canada