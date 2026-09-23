Labour law changes would bring 'sunlight' to collective bargaining: jobs minister

Labour changes add 'sunlight' to bargaining: Hajdu
Labour changes add 'sunlight' to bargaining: Hajdu
Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu speaks with reporters on Parliament Hill before attending caucus in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the Liberals' proposed changes to the Canada Labour Code would bring some much-needed "sunlight" to collective bargaining in federally regulated sectors.

Hajdu tells The Canadian Press that one of the most consequential parts of the sweeping economic legislation tabled Monday looks to give the public a better sense of what's happening when negotiations turn sour.

The Liberals are proposing to install a special mediator who would document both sides' arguments and publish a report to identify where the sticking points are in a labour dispute before talks break down.

Hajdu says there are times in negotiations when employers or unions refuse to bargain in good faith and instead wait for the government to intervene.

She says making that report public would help put the responsibility for reaching a deal back on the parties and reduce the need for the government to get involved.

Labour leaders have come out strongly this week against other proposals in the bill that they believe would compromise workers' rights to strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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