Critics call out Liberals for big-ticket spending outside budget framework

Liberals ripped for spending outside budget
Liberals ripped for spending outside budget
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne participates in a media scrum before a pre-budget roundtable discussion with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, in Ottawa, on Monday, July 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

A series of big-money announcements by the Liberal government this summer has critics and analysts calling out a lack of detail on Ottawa's spending plans.

Desjardins deputy chief economist Randall Bartlett published a note earlier this month adding up the Liberal government's spending announcements since the spring economic update in April.

By his account, Ottawa has committed to more than $40 billion in new spending over the coming decade since the last fiscal update. That analysis was published before some recent announcements.

Bartlett also noted the nature of the funding — the timelines, how funding is split between the feds, provinces, Crown corporations and the private sector — isn't always clear.

"All this raises reasonable concerns regarding the transparency of federal spending commitments. Indeed, Canadians likely won’t know until the fall budget what these recent announcements mean for the government of Canada’s bottom line," he said.

John Fragos, spokesman for Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, would not say whether Bartlett's math is accurate in a media statement.

He defended the federal government's reporting of fiscal plans in the fall budget and the spring economic statement.

"Despite reporting to the contrary, the government … has provided detailed line-by-line spending analysis, reporting not only what the government has spent to support Canadians and sectors through this turbulent global economic environment, but likewise what the government has booked to spend in the years to come," Fragos said.

Conservative finance critic Michael Chong said in an interview Wednesday that the Liberal government is the least transparent one Ottawa has seen in decades. He warned new spending will compound already rising deficits.

Chong alluded to Prime Minister Mark Carney's past experience in the financial sector to call out the Liberals' stewardship of the public purse.

"The government of Canada is not a private investment bank. It's a government whose finances are to be public. And Mr. Carney needs to be a lot more transparent about the spending he's announced in recent months," he said.

Chong said that if the Liberals are proposing tens of billions of dollars in new spending, that should be tabled in the House of Commons for analysis by MPs and the parliamentary budget officer.

Fragos argued that the Liberal government must respond quickly to the current moment of global economic disruption and announcements can't always wait until Parliament is sitting.

"It’s worth reiterating that Canada is moving at pace and with urgency to respond in real time to an unprecedented and ever volatile global economic challenge. This has necessitated advancing key proposals and measures in between fiscal documents," he said.

Fragos also said the government has been very transparent and insists Ottawa's new capital budget framework gives Canadians a clearer picture of how federal revenues are being invested to support the economy and workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Affordability items lead Ottawa's new spending

Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

Ottawa must deliver in spring fiscal update: Page

Liberals must show results in spring economic update: former PBO

Carney teases 'good news' in spring fiscal update

Prime Minister Mark Carney promises 'good news' in spring economic update

Liberals outline key priorities in economic update

Liberals table first fiscal document in seven years that won't need opposition votes

Ontario is home to a mini Venice with winding canals and it's a dream spot to live in Canada

It has over 18 kilometres of waterways.

Body of 11-year-old Calgary boy missing for two weeks found in water pipe

Missing 11-year-old Calgary boy found dead in pipe

If I were moving to Toronto these are the only 3 neighbourhoods I would consider living in

Take it from a local...

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 28 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner.

Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund

You might have these chocolate bars and croissants at home.

WestJet, flight attendants sign wind-down plan ahead of possible strike

Clock ticks down on WestJet strike deadline

Carney says government has 'taken back control' of immigration

Canada has taken control of immigration: Carney

This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

7 reasons why I would never move to Vancouver (as a Toronto local)

I can see the comments starting already...💭