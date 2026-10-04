Philpot, Alouettes cruise past Blue Bombers 37-10 to clinch East Division title
Tyson Philpot added three more milestones to an already remarkable season Saturday night.
And it was coupled with the Montreal Alouettes clinching the East Division in a dominant 37-10 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in front of a sellout crowd of 23,035 at Percival Molson Stadium.
“Every night I went to sleep, I envisioned this moment,” said Philpot, who finished the game with 11 catches for a season-high 207 yards. “(Quarterback) Davis (Alexander) gave me the great opportunities, coaches called up great plays and it was a great team win.”
The 25-year-old Canadian receiver first broke Terry Evanshen’s single-season record for receiving yards by a Canadian with a 46-yard catch late in the second quarter, surpassing Evanshen’s mark of 1,662 yards set with the Calgary Stampeders in 1967.
The reception was also Philpot’s 113th of the season, setting a new Alouettes franchise record and surpassing the previous mark of 112 shared by Ben Cahoon (2003) and Jamel Richardson (2011).
Philpot added his third record late in the third quarter, catching his ninth pass of the night to move past former Ottawa Redblack Brad Sinopoli for the most receptions by a Canadian in a single CFL season. Sinopoli’s previous record of 116 had stood since 2018.
They are accomplishments Alouettes head coach Jason Maas can only marvel at.
“Since the beginning of training camp to now, when he has had the opportunities, 99 times out of 100, he’s making them,” said Maas. “Sure, there’s a couple plays here and there he would probably love to have back, but the consistency he’s been playing with, the professionalism of coming into the building every single day ready to learn and practice hard and then go out and put it all on the line on the field. ... He’s been tremendous.”
For Philpot, setting the Alouettes’ receptions record carried particular significance.
“I remember being six years old tackling my brother in the backyard, envisioning being one of the best ever,” he said. “I’m definitely far from that, but just to be in the conversation of having the most catches in Alouettes history is really a dream come true. There’s no better organization to do it for.”
Philpot’s historic night was part of a dominant offensive performance from Montreal.
Alexander threw for 440 yards and a touchdown in his first career win against the Blue Bombers.
The 27-year-old American finished just one yard short of his career high of 441 yards, achieved against the Argonauts earlier this season.
Alexander, however, was quick to deflect attention away from himself and onto Philpot after the game.
“I’ve been with him since 2022,” said Alexander. “We came in together. I got to watch him play with the great quarterbacks we had before me and I knew the potential was there. He had an unbelievable off-season. He kind of took it to the next level.”
Montreal came out firing early, with Alexander connecting with Philpot for a 52-yard gain on the opening drive before finding Rohan Jones for his first career CFL touchdown. After Winnipeg briefly tied the game on an Ontaria Wilson score, the Alouettes took control and outscored the Blue Bombers 30-3 over the remainder of the contest.
“I said to Davis when there was three minutes left, ‘I think this is the most complete game we’ve played,’ said Philpot. “I feel like we could have finished the game better. We had a couple two and outs at the end, but at the end of the day, we knew what was on hand.”
Caleb Evans scored twice on one-yard runs and Stevie Scott III added a rushing touchdown.
Montreal Alouettes' Caleb Evans (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with David Dallaire during second half CFL football action in Montreal Saturday Oct. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Winnipeg (7-8), meanwhile, dropped their second straight game and currently sit in last place in the crowded West Division standings.
“They beat us pretty good,” added Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea. “Philpot makes some great catches, balls were delivered well and he comes up with contested catches. They got on us early with highly skilled plays.”
The Alouettes remain unbeaten at home this season at 8-0 and snapped a four-game regular-season losing streak against Winnipeg dating back to October 2024.
“It definitely meant a lot to us, but most importantly, we wanted to find a way to get a win,” Alexander said. “We set out one of our goals. The boys showed up and we were ready tonight.”
The victory, coupled with the Toronto Argonauts 24-17 loss to the B.C. Lions earlier Saturday not only secures the East Division for Montreal, but also guarantees Montreal will host the Eastern Final on Nov. 7.
“We said, by the end of the week, there could be an opportunity for us to finish the week in first place, which is a box you want to check,” said Maas. “When the opportunity arose, our guys went out and played like it. I was so proud of all three phases from start to finish.”
Philpot, however, is already looking beyond the division title.
“The job is not done,” he said. “Our goal is win a Grey Cup and we won’t stop until we do that.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.
By Jordan Stoopler | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.