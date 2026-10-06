Record-setting Philpot tops CFL's weekly stars; Lawler, Adams also honoured
Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot, Hamilton receiver Kenny Lawler and Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. have been named the CFL's top players for Week 18.
Philpot caught 11 passes for 207 yards in a 37-10 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday that clinched first place in the East Division for the Alouettes.
The 26-year-old from Delta, B.C., set new single-season records for a Canadian receiver with 119 catches and 1,735 receiving yards.
The previous yardage mark of 1,662 was set by Terry Evanshen of the Stampeders in 1967, while the former receptions record of 116 was set by Brad Sinopoli of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018.
Lawler recorded six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
Adams completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 242 yards and four touchdowns without an interception on Friday in a 37-31 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
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