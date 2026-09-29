Quarterbacks Rourke and Adams along with kicker Blanchard claim CFL weekly awards

Rourke, Adams and Blanchard earn CFL honours
Rourke, Adams and Blanchard earn CFL honours
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke passes during the first half of a CFL football game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in Vancouver, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Quarterbacks Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr. along with kicker Vincent Blanchard were named the CFL's players of the week Tuesday.

Rourke completed 22-of-28 passes for 375 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes in leading B.C. past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 31-24.

Rourke registered his 10th 300-yard passing game this season as the Lions assumed second spot in the West Division standings.

Adams earned second player honours after completing 24-of-30 passes for 422 yards and three TDs in Calgary's 45-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks It was Adams' second 400-yard passing performance this season.

Both Rourke and Adams earned perfect efficiency ratings of 158.3.

Blanchard booted a CFL-record nine field goals in the Edmonton Elks' 37-35 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Blanchard forced the extra session with a 27-yard boot with one second remaining in the fourth quarter before adding field goals of 35 and 37 yards in overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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