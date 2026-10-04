Parti Québécois leader says he feeling optimistic on last day of Quebec campaign
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he expects Monday's provincial election to be tight, but he remains optimistic.
Speaking to journalists in Montreal, the separatist leader said he feels at peace with his performance in the campaign.
St-Pierre Plamondon is spending the last day of the electoral campaign meeting undecided voters and supporters in the Montreal area.
St-Pierre Plamondon is seeking to be reelected in a riding on the Island of Montreal.
The seat was the only one held by the PQ on the island before the campaign began.
He urged a crowd of supporters to give their all to encourage voters to cast their ballots for the PQ.
St-Pierre Plamondon has said his party was considering scenarios of forming a minority or majority government as serious possibilities in the election.
According to Élections Québec, about a quarter of eligible voters have already cast their vote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.
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