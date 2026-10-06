Carney says Canada at 'crucial time' in conversation with Quebec premier-designate
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke with Quebec premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon after the Parti Québécois won a minority mandate in Monday's provincial election.
Carney says it is a "crucial time" for the country and it is important to focus on the now, not something which is years into the future.
That is in reference to St-Pierre Plamondon saying he won't have an independence referendum while U.S. President Donald Trump is in office.
Carney says the two leaders talked about infrastructure funding and support for Quebec workers hurt by the U.S. trade war.
St-Pierre Plamondon told supporters in Montreal that he will work with Quebec's English speakers and with Carney when it serves Quebecers.
The Parti Québécois won 59 seats in Monday's election, five seats shy of the 64 needed for a majority government, while the Coalition Avenir Québec was soundly swept out of power, failing to win a single seat after eight years in power.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
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