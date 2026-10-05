Quebec voters heading to the polls for provincial general election
Voters in Quebec's 127 ridings are heading to the polls today to choose a new provincial government.
The Parti Québécois appears to be in the driver’s seat heading into an election that comes at the end of two straight Coalition Avenir Québec majority governments.
PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is facing off against a large field that includes CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette and Liberal Leader Charles Milliard, as well as Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal and the Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime.
St-Pierre Plamondon has pledged to launch a referendum on sovereignty if his party forms a government, but not before U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House in 2029.
The leaders have criss-crossed the province over the last 40 days in a campaign that has been dominated by questions of economic uncertainty, cost of living and the looming prospect of a third sovereignty referendum.
Polls close across the province at 8 p.m.
The Quebec Conservatives have not previously won a seat under Duhaime's leadership, but they are expected to make a breakthrough that could give them the balance of power if no party wins a majority in the legislature.
Élections Québec says nearly a quarter of voters already cast their ballots in advance polls.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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