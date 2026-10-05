Quebec voters heading to the polls for provincial general election

Quebecers heading to the polls for provincial vote
Quebecers heading to the polls for provincial vote
From left, Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime and Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard pose prior to the start of a leaders debate in Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Voters in Quebec's 127 ridings are heading to the polls today to choose a new provincial government.

The Parti Québécois appears to be in the driver’s seat heading into an election that comes at the end of two straight Coalition Avenir Québec majority governments.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is facing off against a large field that includes CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette and Liberal Leader Charles Milliard, as well as Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal and the Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime.

St-Pierre Plamondon has pledged to launch a referendum on sovereignty if his party forms a government, but not before U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House in 2029.

The leaders have criss-crossed the province over the last 40 days in a campaign that has been dominated by questions of economic uncertainty, cost of living and the looming prospect of a third sovereignty referendum.

Polls close across the province at 8 p.m.

The Quebec Conservatives have not previously won a seat under Duhaime's leadership, but they are expected to make a breakthrough that could give them the balance of power if no party wins a majority in the legislature.

Élections Québec says nearly a quarter of voters already cast their ballots in advance polls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2 are out and there's a $70 million jackpot

So many Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!

North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall

It's like spending an autumn day in France.

This Ontario small town is the Trail Capital of Canada and it's stunning in the fall

It's just an hour away from Toronto.

This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm

You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Slugs gone, bugs gone, strawberries thriving as invasive lizards boom in B.C.

Invasive lizards scurry across Vancouver Island

Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Montreal rock icon Sass Jordan dies at 65

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.

I tried Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Starbucks breakfasts to find the best value meal

Your breakfast options, sorted.👇

I tested Kirkland food products against the brand-name versions — Here's how they compare

Here's what you can get better, for cheaper. 💸👇