Here is the latest news from the Quebec election
Voters in Québec's 127 ridings headed to the polls Monday in an election that could change the party in power.
The Coalition Avenir Québec had won majority governments in the last two elections, but polls heading into this vote suggested the separatist Parti Québécois was in the driver's seat.
Here's the latest on the race (All times Eastern):
7 p.m.
A boisterous group of protesters gathered outside the PQ's main watch party in Montreal as voting entered its final hour.
They chanted slogans critical of police, racism, transphobia and what the PQ's plans to separate would mean for First Nations.
Security was tight with several police officers keeping watch over the crowd.
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5:11 p.m.
With only a few hours left to vote, Élections Québec pegged the preliminary voter participation rate at slightly over 45 per cent.
Roughly 66 per cent of eligible voters ended up casting ballots in the last two provincial elections.
Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.