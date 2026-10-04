Quebec party leaders make final pitches to voters ahead of Monday's vote

Quebec leaders deliver final messages to voters
Quebec leaders deliver final messages to voters
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon shakes hands with six year old Olivier Boyer as he makes a campaign stop in Montreal on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Monday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Quebec's main party leaders are delivering their final messages to voters ahead of Monday's provincial election.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says this election is all about bringing change to the province after eight straight years of Coalition Avenir Québec rule.

Polls suggest his party is the front-runner, but St-Pierre Plamondon is urging his volunteers and supporters to make one last push to undecided voters in the campaign's final 24 hours.

The PQ leader's rivals, meanwhile, are warning voters against choosing a party that has promised to hold a sovereignty referendum before the end of its first term in government.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette says her party is the only one that offers an alternative to the province's sovereigntist-federalist dichotomy, by focusing on nationalism and economic growth within Canada.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard is describing his party as the only federalist option, and is urging voters who want to avoid a PQ government to vote strategically for his candidates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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