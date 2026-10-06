Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard projected to win seat

Quebec Liberal leader wins seat
Quebec Liberal leader wins seat
Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard speaks to media after casting his ballot on election day in North Hatley, Que., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard will win the Orford riding in the province's Eastern Townships region.

This was Milliard's first election as leader and his first attempt at winning a seat in the Quebec legislature.

The pharmacist turned politician was acclaimed as leader of the Quebec Liberals in February.

He replaced former federal cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez who resigned as party leader last December.

An art lover, Milliard has served on the board of directors of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and the TransAmérique Festival.

He was born in 1979 in Lévis, on the south shore of Quebec City. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Slugs gone, bugs gone, strawberries thriving as invasive lizards boom in B.C.

Invasive lizards scurry across Vancouver Island

Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued

Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert

Canada closely following reports of plague in Russia, health minister says

Canada tracking Russia plague reports: minister

Costco revealed the opening date of a new store in Ontario and what the warehouse will offer

Members can fill up at the gas station weeks before the official opening!

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing Ontario air ambulance

Coast Guard suspends search for Canadian plane

I'm a Dollarama expert — These are the 13 everyday finds I refuse to buy elsewhere now

Plus, they're all under $5...💰

This park near Toronto has 2 dreamy waterfalls and a lookout over a sea of fall colours

It's a magical spot to visit this autumn.

Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Montreal rock icon Sass Jordan dies at 65

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.