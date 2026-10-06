Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard projected to win seat
The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard will win the Orford riding in the province's Eastern Townships region.
This was Milliard's first election as leader and his first attempt at winning a seat in the Quebec legislature.
The pharmacist turned politician was acclaimed as leader of the Quebec Liberals in February.
He replaced former federal cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez who resigned as party leader last December.
An art lover, Milliard has served on the board of directors of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and the TransAmérique Festival.
He was born in 1979 in Lévis, on the south shore of Quebec City.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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