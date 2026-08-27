Quiksketch: A look at Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard
Charles Milliard heads into Quebec’s Oct. 5 provincial election leading the Liberal party as it tries to rebuild from a poor 2022 showing and scandals surrounding the previous leader. Milliard, who has never held elected office, became leader in February 2026 by acclamation after Pablo Rodriguez stepped down amid allegations around leadership campaign financing.
Age: 46
Hometown: Lévis, Que.
Before politics: A pharmacist by training, Milliard worked as an executive at pharmacy chain Uniprix and at public relations firm National before becoming president and CEO in 2020 of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, an organization advocating for economic growth and supporting businesses.
Education: He obtained a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Université Laval in 2002 and a master's from HEC Montréal in 2007.
Family: Milliard is openly gay and has a partner.
Political record: Milliard joined the party in 2010 and announced a bid for the Quebec Liberal leadership in 2024, saying he was committing himself to Quebec politics for the next decade. He finished a close second to Rodriguez in the 2025 vote, taking 47.7 per cent of the points on the second ballot compared with Rodriguez’s 52.3 per cent.
After Rodriguez resigned in December 2025, Milliard entered the race to replace him and was crowned the party’s 17th leader on Feb. 13, 2026, after no other candidate qualified. He has described himself as a nationalist, regionalist and federalist and has made the economy, public services, regions, culture and housing his main priorities.
Milliard had also been approached by the federal Liberals to run in a 2024 byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun but declined to focus on provincial politics.
Riding: Orford, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Quote: “The plan I have in mind is a 10-year plan, so it’s a long-term project,” he said in 2025 ahead of the Liberal leadership race. “No matter what happens in the leadership race, although I intend to win it, and then in the general elections of 2026 and 2030, we don’t know what lies ahead, but I’ll definitely be there.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.
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