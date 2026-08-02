Saskatchewan senator, farmer Todd Lewis dies at age 65

Saskatchewan Sen. Todd Lewis dies at age 65
Saskatchewan Sen. Todd Lewis dies at age 65
Sen. Todd Lewis inspects canola at his farm near Gray, Sask., on Thursday, July 29, 2021, during his term as president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Writer

Todd Lewis, a Saskatchewan senator, farmer and agricultural sector advocate has died at the age of 65. 

Raymond Gagne, the speaker of the Senate, announced Lewis's death Saturday afternoon and calls him a "steadfast champion of Saskatchewan's agricultural sector."

Lewis was appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Justin Trudeau on Feb. 7, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says in a statement that Lewis's lifetime of public service led him to the Senate where he remained a "steadfast voice" for rural communities.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also shared a message of condolences, saying Lewis was a community leader and advocate for his home province. 

Lewis operated a farm near Gray, Sask., about 39 kilometres south of Regina, for more than 40 years. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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