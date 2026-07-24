Elmer MacKay, longtime Progressive Conservative MP for Nova Scotia, dead at 90
Elmer MacKay, a Nova Scotia politician who spent more than two decades representing the Central Nova district in the federal government, has died.
His son, Peter MacKay, who also represented the Central Nova district in Ottawa, confirmed his father's death in a post to the X social media platform.
The younger Mackay said his father died at the age of 90 after an "extraordinary life" of hard work and public service.
Elmer MacKay was first elected in 1971 with the federal Progressive Conservatives and he remained with the party until his last day in office in 1993.
In 1983, MacKay gave up his seat to allow new Progressive Conservative leader Brian Mulroney to run in a byelection, and he was re-elected in 1984.
MacKay held several cabinet posts under Mulroney, including minister of national revenue and minister of public works.
He was a lawyer before he became a politician.
In a social media post Friday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston remembered MacKay for his dedication to his constituents.
"He served in the cabinets of two prime ministers and held some of the most demanding portfolios in the federal government, but he never lost sight of his Pictou County roots," Houston wrote on X.
"Elmer kept his name and number in the phone book so you could always get a hold of him … He was a great person who was always eager to help people."
Peter MacKay said his father had "legions of friends."
"He loved the forest, poetry, sport, law and good debate, the Yankees and especially his family," Peter MacKay wrote. "Sleep well Pop, you earned your rest."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.
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