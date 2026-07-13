Former Nova Scotia premier John Hamm dead at age 88
John Hamm, the Progressive Conservative leader who was Nova Scotia premier from 1999 to 2006, has died at age 88.
He entered provincial politics in 1993 representing the riding of Pictou Centre, where he had practised as a family doctor for 30 years.
He was chosen as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia in 1995 and led his party to a majority government in 1999.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says Hamm made an indelible mark on the lives of thousands of Nova Scotians as a doctor and politician.
One of his biggest political accomplishments was a 2005 agreement that protected Nova Scotia’s offshore oil and gas revenue from being deducted from federal equalization payments.
Houston says the flags on provincial buildings will fly at half-mast.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.