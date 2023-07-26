Sinéad O'Connor Has Died At 56 & Fans Are Remembering Her Most Inspiring Moments
"I will miss her greatly."
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has died, according to a statement from her family. She was 56.
The Irish Times reported the news about the Nothing Compares 2 U singer on Wednesday and fans have been expressing their condolences online ever since.
The family also confirmed O'Connor's death to the BBC with a statement.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the statement reads. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
A cause of death has not been revealed.
News of the singer's death comes one year after she lost her 17-year-old son Shane. A report by People says the musician's son went missing in January 2022 and O'Connor later confirmed he had died by suicide.
O'Connor released 10 studio albums during her career and her single Nothing Compares 2 U was claimed as the number-one single in the world in 1990, as per the Irish Times.
In a Facebook post on July 11, the musician shared that she had moved back to London, England after 23 years. She also wrote that she was finishing an album and was planning to release it in 2024. She was also hoping to go on a world tour in 2025.
The musician often made headlines over the years for sharing her political views in dramatic ways, such as the time she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II in 1992 during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.
The Irish Times reports the singer converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, but still performed under her original name.
Heartbroken fans have been sharing their favourite songs and memories of O'Connor online since the news broke about her death.
Freelance music publicist Eric Alper wrote that he worked with O'Connor for several albums and "adored her from the start."
"I have always said this when someone passes, but I mean it more than ever: May she rest in peace," he wrote in a tweet.
"She deserves it, wanted it, strived for it and could never achieve it. I will miss her greatly."
Another person shared a clip of O'Connor's Saturday Night Live appearance where she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II and told people to "fight the real enemy."
Another Twitter user wrote that O'Connor took a Prince song and "made it her own" and later turned it into one of the "biggest hits of a new decade." They also included the music video for O'Connor's song Nothing Compares 2 U, which Prince wrote.
One person called O'Connor a "great Irish poet and singer."
"She was beautiful, courageous and wore her heart on her sleeve," they wrote. "Nothing will ever compare to Sinead O'Connor."
O'Connor struggled with her mental health for years and a report by the BBC says she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and a painful condition of fibromyalgia.
In 2022, a documentary titled Nothing Compares was released, showcasing the singer's rise to fame.
O'Connor is survived by her three children.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
