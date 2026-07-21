Three Mexicans admit being part of group smuggling migrants into U.S. from Canada

Three Mexicans admit roles in human smuggling ring
Three Mexicans admit roles in human smuggling ring
Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
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U.S. officials say three Mexicans have pleaded guilty to being part of a human smuggling ring that brought people into the United States from Canada.

The U.S. Justice Department says the three were involved in an organization that brought hundreds of people into the United States illegally.

They have each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and several counts of aliens smuggling for financial gain.

Officials say they are set to be sentenced in November and face between five and 15 years in prison.

The department says a co-defendant pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges in May and has a September sentencing date.

It says the investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol in northern New York state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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