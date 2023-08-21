Advertisement Content

Chatime Has A Summer Value Menu & It's Only $4.49

It's the perfect treat on a hot summer day

Brand Highlight Creator
Chatime Has A Summer Value Menu & It's Only $4.49
Courtesy @chatimecanada | Instagram

As the summer heat soars, Chatime is serving up an unbeatable offer to quench your thirst. Dive into the Summer Value Menu, where every regular-size Summer Daily Special drink rings up at a mere $4.49. And just a heads up, this thirst-quenching deal is available in-store only.

So why should your tastebuds embark on this summer sip journey? Here's the tea:

  • Monday blesses us with the Grass Jelly Roasted Milk Tea: Dive deep into a blend of classic roasted milk tea amped up with intriguing grass jelly textures.
  • Tuesday is all about that Chatime Pearl Milk Tea: Those irresistible tapioca pearls mingling with smooth milk tea? Yes, please!
  • Wednesday whispers tales of Mango Green Tea: Summer's iconic fruit fused with calming green tea notes.
  • Thursday throws in a Matcha Milk Tea: The earthy goodness of matcha turned creamy dreamy.
  • Friday feels are with Jasmine Jade Green Milk Tea: It's poetry in a cup; fragrant jasmine and creamy richness.
  • Saturday sings praises for Peach Green Tea: A tantalizing blend of peach's natural sweetness and classic green tea.
  • Sunday saves the best with QQ Lychee: Dive into a tropical lychee splash topped with pearls and coconut jelly.

Chatime's Daily Specials

Price: $4.49

When: Until September 1

Address: In-store only at all participating Chatime locations in British Columbia

Why You Need To Go: This is your ticket to daily refreshment. With a lineup this tempting, it's time to make Chatime your summer ritual.

Chatime's summer value menu

Narcity Drive-Thru
Brand Highlight Creator
Drive-Thru is your all-in-one marketing engine for small & mid-sized businesses looking to advertise on Narcity Media Group properties.
Loading...