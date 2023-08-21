Advertisement Content
Chatime Has A Summer Value Menu & It's Only $4.49
It's the perfect treat on a hot summer day
Brand Highlight Creator
Aug 21, 2023, 11:01 AM
Courtesy @chatimecanada | Instagram
As the summer heat soars, Chatime is serving up an unbeatable offer to quench your thirst. Dive into the Summer Value Menu, where every regular-size Summer Daily Special drink rings up at a mere $4.49. And just a heads up, this thirst-quenching deal is available in-store only.
So why should your tastebuds embark on this summer sip journey? Here's the tea:
- Monday blesses us with the Grass Jelly Roasted Milk Tea: Dive deep into a blend of classic roasted milk tea amped up with intriguing grass jelly textures.
- Tuesday is all about that Chatime Pearl Milk Tea: Those irresistible tapioca pearls mingling with smooth milk tea? Yes, please!
- Wednesday whispers tales of Mango Green Tea: Summer's iconic fruit fused with calming green tea notes.
- Thursday throws in a Matcha Milk Tea: The earthy goodness of matcha turned creamy dreamy.
- Friday feels are with Jasmine Jade Green Milk Tea: It's poetry in a cup; fragrant jasmine and creamy richness.
- Saturday sings praises for Peach Green Tea: A tantalizing blend of peach's natural sweetness and classic green tea.
- Sunday saves the best with QQ Lychee: Dive into a tropical lychee splash topped with pearls and coconut jelly.
Chatime's Daily Specials
Price: $4.49
When: Until September 1
Address: In-store only at all participating Chatime locations in British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: This is your ticket to daily refreshment. With a lineup this tempting, it's time to make Chatime your summer ritual.