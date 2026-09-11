Teresa Wat becomes sixth legislator to join new party of former B.C. Conservatives
British Columbia legislator Teresa Wat says she has joined the still-unnamed party co-founded by former Opposition finance critic Peter Milobar, becoming its sixth member.
They are all among nine legislators who have quit the provincial Conservatives in recent weeks, citing a range of concerns about party leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.
Milobar, a former Conservative leadership candidate, was the first to leave last month, followed by Ian Paton, and the two announced they would form a new party that grew last week to include Rosalyn Bird, Bruce Banman and A'a:liya Warbus.
Richmond-area MLA Wat says in a statement she joined because she believes the new party can unite people and unseat the governing New Democrats.
Milobar, who is the party's interim leader, says Wat's decision shows there is momentum behind the party, which will have the third-largest caucus after the NDP and the Conservatives when the legislature resumes next month.
Wat's move comes ahead of a Sept. 26 byelection that will determine whether Findlay will have a seat in the legislature as the MLA for Abbotsford-Mission.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.