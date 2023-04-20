8 Summer Cocktails That Get 100% Better When You Swap In Gin
At this time of the year, summer's so close you can almost taste it. And what does it taste like? For many, it's the fresh, bright, fruity and fun flavours of the season's staple cocktails.
Gin mojito
Mojitos are a classic summer drink that's made with white rum, simple syrup, mint and lime. Instead of rum, try muddling your herbs and citrus with gin and step into a symphony of flavour.
It's clear why this combo works too. When you swap out a mojito's rum for gin, you end up with a cocktail that's almost a Tom Collins (which is, after all, just a mojito with a to-do list).
Gin caesar
Traditionally made with vodka, Canada's signature brunch cocktail takes on a whole new vibe when you swap in gin.
Vodka is typically mild in flavour, while Bombay Sapphire's distinct botanicals add another dimension to this old-school sip. Top your caesar with garnishes that stir creativity like cracked pepper, cucumber or rosemary.
Gin paloma
Maryna Voronova | Adobe Stock
Generally made with tequila, grapefruit soda and lime juice, palomas are a bright and citrusy drink made for mild summer evenings.
Using gin instead highlights the natural fruitiness of this recipe while woodsy juniper and smooth almond round it all out. Top it all off with a wedge of grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary.
Gin mule
This delicious drink gets its unique flavour from ice-cold ginger beer and fresh lime juice. If you want to take it up a level, use Bombay Sapphire instead of vodka.
Coriander and cubeb berry botanicals complement the spicy ginger beer, giving you extra layers of flavour. Serve it over ice in a copper mug, garnished with a lime wedge, fresh ginger and mint.
London cosmopolitan
Brent Hofacker | Adobe Stock
Like inflatable furniture and the Backstreet Boys, a vodka cosmo is so '90s. For a modern take on Carrie Bradshaw's favourite drink, swap in dry gin like Bombay Sapphire and sip on a London cosmopolitan instead.
The fresh botanical ingredients smooth out the tart flavour of the cranberry and lime juices while still giving you a stunning-looking bright pink cocktail.
Gin margarita
Whether you want to call it a margariti, a gin-rita or a ginarita, the gin margarita is an elegant twist on this iconic tequila-based drink. Salty, sweet and always served ice-cold, margaritas are summer in a glass and easy to make.
Simply shake or blend fresh lime juice and orange liqueur with Bombay Sapphire and let the bouquet of botanicals bring out a side of your marg you never knew existed.
Gin spritz
A little less bitter and with a touch of sweetness, this gin-based take on a bubbly summer aperitif is ideal for keeping things light and breezy.
This gently stirred drink also features honey syrup, lemon juice and MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter that deliver a complex yet refreshing combination of flavours. Best paired with a long and sunny afternoon.
White negroni
In this drink, the typical MARTINI Rosso Vermouth and Amaro that give a negroni its distinctive ruby colour are switched for white vermouth and rosolio di bergamotto.
Okay, this one is a little bit of a cheat because the gin is the only thing that stays the same. But, garnished with a twist of lemon, the result is a light and floral cocktail that pairs perfectly with summer vibes.
