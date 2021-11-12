9 Reasons Why The Cayman Islands Should Be On Every Canadian’s Travel Bucket List
Miles of unspoiled beaches await.
With restrictions lifting on international travel, Canadians may be starting to plan escapes to destinations filled with sunshine and sandy beaches. For travellers looking for year-round sun, delectable cuisines, endless opportunities for adventure and Instagrammable views, the Cayman Islands has to top the list.
At just a four-hour flight from Toronto, this Caribbean getaway is much closer than it seems. Who knew you could escape to a tropical island so easily?
Made up of three islands, Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman, the Cayman Islands offer a unique experience for every type of traveller.
Grand Cayman, the largest of the three islands, is home to the award-winning Seven Mile Beach and is the best place to check out a gallery, museum or go shopping. Cayman Brac is a must for those who love to get into nature, with plenty to see and do including diving, hiking and rock climbing.
If a secluded escape is your vacay goal, you can find it on Little Cayman. Stroll the peaceful beaches of this remote paradise, or soak up the serenity as you paddle the calm blue waters. Whichever island you choose — or if you hit all three — you're bound to enjoy a laid-back vibe surrounded by stunning views.
There are plenty of reasons why Cayman should be on your travel bucket list, but in case you need a little inspiration, you can start with these nine.
Experience Miles Of The World's Best Beaches
The Cayman Islands has a reputation as being home to some of the world's best beaches, the most famous of which is Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach.
This iconic stretch of sand is free to access, and taking a stroll alongside the turquoise water is a must. There are bars and restaurants dotted along the beach too, which means you're never far from a cold beverage or a tasty bite.
Smith's Cove, also on Grand Cayman, is popular with snorkelers and local beachgoers alike. Other popular beaches on the larger island include Cayman Kai and Rum Point.
Dive Into Sparkling Waters With Stunning Shipwrecks
Cayman waters are known for being a particularly delightful spot for diving, with deep drop-offs, incredible coral reefs and many shipwrecks to explore.
With 365 marked dive sites, the Cayman Islands offers a unique diving experience every day of the year.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned diver, you'll be able to get the equipment and info you need from the multiple dive shops around the islands. Plus, you can make friends with the local marine life.
Taste Your Way Around The Culinary Capital Of The Caribbean
The Cayman Islands is more than a tropical hideaway; it's a world-class foodie destination too. In fact, there are more than 200 spots to choose from, including upscale restaurants, seaside fish shacks, food trucks and cocktail bars with drinks by award-winning mixologists.
What's more, travellers can pick up the freshest local produce from farmers markets, and visit any number of the incredible food festivals throughout the year.
A Grand Cayman staple, The Brasserie is a leader in the island's scene of excellent farm and sea-to-table restaurants and offers dishes that are healthy and delicious.
Looking for the perfect photo for your Instagram feed? Tillie's is the place to go for gorgeous scenery and a modern take on Caribbean dishes.
Grape Tree Cafe is the spot of choice for a local fish fry, and at Coccoloba, the Caribbean meets Mexico for margaritas, ceviche and homemade popsicles.
Wherever you travel with your tastebuds, you won't be far from a pristine beach with a gorgeous view.
Take Your S/O On A Romantic Getaway
If you and your person just want to get away from it all, you can find the ultimate hideaway on Little Cayman. Whether you stay in a resort or at a beachside villa, you'll wake up each day to uninterrupted views of blue water, palm trees and soft white sand.
Stroll the pristine sands and swim in the turquoise water before sitting down to an unforgettable dinner as the sun sets over the sea.
Meet Some Friendly Stingrays & Explore Unique Caves
Head underground with expert guides at the Crystal Caves. These awe-inspiring caverns are a sight to behold with their glittering, multi-hued crystals formed from water and the passing of time.
A visit to the caves and the surrounding tropical forest will have you spellbound (and wondering why you don't live in Cayman full time).
If you're looking to get up close and personal with some of the ocean's coolest creatures, Stingray City is a must-visit. Made up of a group of sandbars just off the shore of Grand Cayman, Stingray City is home to friendly rays that you can feed and swim within their natural environment.
For a truly unique experience, check out Bioluminescence Bay. You won't soon forget the experience of seeing the ocean lit up by glowing sea creatures. It's a magical experience.
Make A Splash With Watersports Like Kayaking & Kiteboarding
From paddling to flyboarding, there's no shortage of ways to have fun in the Cayman Islands' warm, sparkling waters.
One of the most peaceful ways to explore the islands is with a kayak tour. Follow your guide as you weave among the mangroves and spot fauna like wild turtles, parrots, iguanas and plenty of fish.
Those visiting Little Cayman can reach Cayman's unofficial fourth island, Owen Island, via kayak. It's an easy paddle to one of the most serene places on Earth.
If you've dreamed of trying parasailing, windsurfing, kiteboarding or waterskiing, you'll be able to do it in the Cayman Islands.
Satisfy Your Taste For Adventure On Cayman Brac
The Cayman Islands really does have something for everyone. For those who get itchy feet on vacation, they can find year-round activities on action-packed Cayman Brac.
Affectionately known as "The Brac," this island boasts dramatic cliff faces and enticing caverns that can be explored alone or with the help of a guide. If you love bouldering and rock climbing, this is your chance to do it with a stunning Caribbean view.
Bike tours, scuba diving and hiking are all on the menu here, as well as some of the world's most dramatic underwater forests and jaw-dropping shipwrecks.
Explore The Islands' Nature Hideaways
Getting back into nature is easy in Cayman. Spy the rare blue iguana in Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, hit the Mastic Trail for a hike with a National Trust guide, paddle the mangroves or head out to sea to explore the stunning coral ecosystems.
Turtles are important to Caymanian culture and history, and you can learn all about their lives at the Cayman Turtle Centre.
If you're there during the mating season (May to October), you can visit one of the centre's hatcheries and watch adorable baby turtles make their way to the ocean for the very first time.
Find A Moment Of Calm At The Spa
Wellness and relaxation are specialties of the Cayman Islands. From yoga classes(on a paddleboard, if you feel game), to luxurious spa treatments, gyms and more, there's plenty on offer that'll help you feel refreshed and revitalized.
There's nothing like an island vacay and a little R&R to help you get your zen back.
Whether you want to hit up local bars and boutique experiences on Grand Cayman, get in a little eco-adventure on Cayman Brac, or unwind on Little Cayman's secluded beaches, the Cayman Islands is a must-visit relaxation and adventure destination.
Air Canada Rouge and WestJet offer four-hour, nonstop flights from Toronto to Grand Cayman, with easy connections across Canada. Air Canada Rouge flights resume on December 4, 2021, while WestJet flights resume as of December 16, 2021.
To learn more about escaping to the Cayman Islands, visit their website or check them out on Facebook.
This article is for general information purposes only. If you choose to travel internationally, check your destination's COVID-19 situation and travel requirements before travelling. Countries may have their own entry and exit requirements, including mandatory COVID-19 testing and/or proof of vaccination.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.