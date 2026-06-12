In the news today: Carney in Paris, fallen officer tributes, Canada plays Bosnia
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
PM Carney in Paris to meet with French president ahead of G7 summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney has landed in Paris, where he is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G7 summit next week.
A government official briefing reporters before the trip framed the meeting as Canada passing the G7 presidency baton to France and said the leaders likely will discuss how to advance a strategic partnership between the two countries.
Sen. Peter Boehm, who served as personal representative for prime ministers Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau for six G7 summits, said Carney's pre-summit visit with Macron offers an opportunity for the two leaders to strategize.
The bilateral meeting could be one of the last between the two leaders, since Macron's second term in office is set to end in May 2027.
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A police escort leads a procession with the body of Toronto Police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was killed in the line of duty conducting a raid earlier in the day, at the Chief Coroner's office, in Toronto, on Thursday, June 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
CN Tower dims its lights as tributes honour fallen Toronto officer Marc Pinizzotto
Toronto's iconic CN Tower dimmed its lights late Thursday in tribute to the officer who was gunned down during a police raid in the city's northwest.
Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was 43, died after being shot at a fourth-floor apartment building, as officers investigated multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.
Later in the day, hundreds of officers stood shoulder to shoulder, some wiping tears from their eyes as the hearse bearing Pinizzotto's body rolled toward the office of the chief coroner.
Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett faces a first-degree murder charge, while a second suspect, 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, is on the loose.
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OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon in Hearst. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Thomas Carrique (Mandatory Credit)
Body of OPP Const. Tarun Bali to be brought to Thornhill ahead of funeral
The body of an Ontario police officer killed in the line of duty this week will be brought to Thornhill this afternoon ahead of his funeral.
Const. Tarun Bali was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in the northern town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, as fellow officers searched for a man who escaped from a hospital.
The Ontario Provincial Police says the procession will depart the Forensic Sciences and Coroner's Complex in North York and head west on Highway 401 to a funeral home in Thornhill.
Police say funeral arrangements for the 29-year-old Bali are to be determined.
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The Canadian Space Agency has awarded $500,000 to SpaceDirt, a company specializing in space resources mining in Langley, B.C., to spend the next ten months exploring resources on the moon. Equipment that will be used on the lunar mission is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Shaun Riddell (Mandatory Credit)
B.C. firm 'over the moon' about contract to chart Canada's role in lunar exploration
A British Columbia company has been awarded a $500,000 contract by the Canadian Space Agency to support human and robotic lunar missions.
The Langley-based SpaceDirt, along with two other firms, will spend the next 10 months developing plans for power generation and soil management on the moon.
The project will also examine how lunar resources such as ice, metallic elements and soil can be extracted and transformed into usable materials.
SpaceDirt C-E-O Shaun Riddell says he is figuratively — if not quite yet literally — "over the moon," and the long-term vision for his company's robots is to be the "dump trucks" of the moon.
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Canada's Cyle Larin (9) has the ball kicked away by Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov (2) during first half World Cup Friendly soccer action in Edmonton on Monday, June 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
Canada set for World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina on home soil
Canada will play its first-ever FIFA World Cup game on home soil this afternoon when it takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium.
Canada will be in search of its first win in World Cup play, having failed to win in its only other appearances in 1986 and 2022.
Canada has never played Bosnia-Herzegovina in international play.
Captain Alphonso Davies was ruled out for today's game due to a hamstring injury from which he is still recovering, but coach Jesse Marsch did say the Bayern Munich star is progressing well.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.
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