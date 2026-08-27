In the news: Trade war accusations, Quebec election coming, and Alberta AI town hall
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Ottawa tweaks tariff reprisal after industry input
Canadian businesses continue to weather U.S. President Donald Trump's latest duties while they await the planned reprisal from Ottawa to take effect.
Late Wednesday evening, Finance Canada issued a statement saying it had been receiving feedback from Canadian industries and is making some adjustments to the list of counter-tariffs.
Canada's response, spelled out on Tuesday, includes raising tariffs on American steel and aluminum products from 25 to 50 per cent.
The federal government will also impose tariffs ranging from 15 to 50 per cent on hundreds of other U.S. exports, including clothing and apparel, appliances, and dairy products.
In this case, the statement said that to protect against broader economic harm, seafood and fish products have been removed from the list, but no further details were released.
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Finance minister to meet with Indian counterpart
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to meet with his Indian counterpart in Toronto today.
Champagne and Nirmala Sitharaman, India's minister of finance and corporate affairs, will have a private meeting before taking part in a joint press conference and a discussion about shared economic interests with the Canadian Club Toronto.
Canada and India have worked to improve relations over the last year, after that relationship frayed over Canadian allegations that Indian government agents were involved in violence targeting Canadian citizens
The allegations included involvement in the murder of a pro-Khalistan activist in British Columbia in 2023.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media at a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, May 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta's Smith to take part in AI town hall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her technology minister are set to take part in a virtual town hall tonight about developing artificial intelligence data centres in the province.
It's the third of four town halls the government has organized to tell Albertans about its approach to attracting and regulating the major computing facilities and hear feedback.
At the first two events, Technology Minister Nate Glubish was hit with criticism and demands for safeguards from locals.
Some said they don't trust the government to address environmental risks or water usage concerns.
The virtual town hall is the only one the premier is scheduled to join.
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette speaks during a news conference in Montreal, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec provincial election campaign to begin
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is expected to trigger the start of the provincial election campaign today.
The Coalition Avenir Québec leader will meet with Quebec's lieutenant governor after meeting with cabinet in Quebec City.
Under Quebec's electoral system, the premier must symbolically ask the lieutenant-governor — who represents the King — to dissolve the legislature in order to call an election.
The Coalition Avenir Québec will be seeking another mandate after eight years in power. Fréchette took over party leadership in April after former premier François Legault stepped down amid poor polling numbers.
Mental health providers brace for return to school
While some students are eager to return to class after a summer of freedom, others face a torrent of anxiety.
Whether it's struggles in the classroom or trouble navigating social relationships, the pressures of school can be most keenly felt in September.
And while experts say that has always been a time when worries increase, they note the trend has been growing in recent years.
They say that increased time spent online, along with economic and social pressures, is exacerbating mental health concerns for young people.
And as the system struggles to keep up with more and more calls for help, youth mental health providers in Ontario are bracing for September's typical spike in volume.
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Firm chooses N.B. for new explosives factory
A private Canadian firm says it chose New Brunswick as the location of a planned explosives factory.
Nalagx Corp.'s chief executive Patrick Gagnon says the company decided to move ahead with a site near Belledune, N.B., after considering other provinces and two U.S. states.
The province's Natural Resources Minister John Herron says his department identified 1,500 acres of government land for the facility in a letter to the company last month.
Herron wrote it was a favourable spot because of nearby roads, rail infrastructure and the Port of Belledune on the Atlantic Ocean.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026
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