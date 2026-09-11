In the news today: Gander remembers 9/11, Carney cabinet meetings wrap, TIFF Day 2
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Thousands expected in Gander, N.L., for ceremony marking 9/11 attacks 25 years ago
Thousands are expected to fill an arena in central Newfoundland today for a solemn ceremony remembering those killed in 9/11 terrorist attacks 25 years ago.
Thirty-eight planes carrying more than 6,500 passengers were grounded in Gander, N.L., after hijackers commandeered four aircraft and crashed them into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.
People in Gander dropped everything to fill churches and community halls with cots, food and clothing, and cared for the passengers for days, becoming a symbol of the kindness shown across Canada as planes were forced to land in airports across the country.
The event at the town's arena and community centre is set to include former prime minister Jean Chrétien, Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour and United States Ambassador Pete Hoekstra.
The anniversary comes as trade tensions build between Canada and the United States.
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Trucks stop near the Peace Bridge U.S.-Canada border crossing, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
On top of tariffs, shippers face jacked-up border enforcement and penalties
Shippers say enforcement on cross-border cargo has ramped up enormously under the Trump administration, costing time and money.
Breanna Leininger, who heads U.S. operations at Vancouver-based Pacific Customs Brokers, says there's been a "massive shift" among American border officials, with demands for documentation on the goods she ships up tenfold from three years ago.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures show that the number of audits this year is on track to grow 26 per cent from 2024.
The ramped-up enforcement comes as Canada and America find themselves in an escalating trade war, with fresh rounds of tariffs fired off by both sides over the past several weeks.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media at a cabinet retreat in Banff, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Carney's cabinet enters final day of closed-door meetings in Banff
Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet is set to meet for a second and final day of meetings in the Alberta Rocky Mountain resort town of Banff as ministers prepare for the fall sitting of Parliament.
The meetings are taking place as the province gets set to hold a referendum on leaving Canada in October, and as U.S. President Donald Trump ratchets up an ongoing trade war by moving to ban some Canadian imports, including alcohol and some dairy products.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, who attended one of the private meetings, says separating would put Alberta on track to become the 51st state, and that an "overbearing" Washington would be more difficult to deal with than Ottawa.
Carney says that compared to other trade actions Washington has taken against Canada, Trump's latest move is "relatively modest."
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A woman bikes along the waterfront in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Canada won't even hit 2030 emissions target by 2050, new study suggests
A new study released Friday suggests that Canada is on track to miss its 2030 emissions target under the Paris Agreement — and won't even reach it by 2050, the year it was supposed to hit net-zero.
The analysis, published by the Canadian Climate Institute, suggests recent climate policy rollbacks by the federal government have put Canada more than 20 years behind schedule on reducing emissions.
While Prime Minister Mark Carney and his ministers said repeatedly over the past year Canada is still committed to its climate targets, he acknowledged in June the country's emissions would be higher "in the next few years" than previously projected.
He said the Trudeau-era policies — to bring Canada's emissions to between 40 and 45 per cent below 2005 levels with the goal of hitting net-zero by 2050 — were "too expensive and divisive."
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Blackpink star Lisa is pictured in this still taken from "Always Lalisa." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-TIFF (Mandatory Credit)
K-pop idol Lisa, athlete Rick Hansen to hit the red carpet at TIFF on Day 2
K-pop superstar Lisa is one of the many celebrities expected on the Toronto International Film Festival's red carpets today.
The Blackpink singer will be debuting "Always Lalisa," a documentary about the year she spent away from the pop quartet.
Rebel Wilson will also be in town promoting "Girl Group," a film she wrote, directed and starred in alongside Jennifer Coolidge, in which Wilson plays a pop singer who winds up making some ill-advised choices when she takes a hiatus from her hit band to attempt a solo career.
Also premiering today is "The Julia Set," about a gifted university student who gets romantically entangled with a teaching assistant, and a biopic about Canadian Paralympian Rick Hansen produced by Ryan Reynolds.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.
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