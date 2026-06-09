Artificial intelligence 'promising and problematic' for courts, chief justice says

AI 'promising and problematic' for courts: Wagner
AI 'promising and problematic' for courts: Wagner
Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner holds his annual press conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Chief Justice Richard Wagner says artificial intelligence is proving to be both promising and problematic for Canadian courtrooms.

At his annual news conference today, Wagner said distinguishing fact from fiction has become more difficult — and more important — in a time when information can be generated and shared rapidly.

Society is grappling with the emergence of machine learning and online tools that can process a wide range of data almost instantly — with varying degrees of accuracy.

Wagner says new technologies offer opportunities to improve access and efficiency.

But he adds they also require courts to adapt quickly and thoughtfully.

Wagner says that adaptation requires money and time — investments that are necessary to maintain public trust in the justice system.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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