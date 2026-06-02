Federal government’s new AI strategy will emphasize trust, minister says

New strategy will emphasize trust in AI: Solomon
New strategy will emphasize trust in AI: Solomon
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the federal government’s new AI strategy will look to build trust in AI.

Solomon says the strategy will emphasize empowering workers and the government will protect Canadians’ privacy, data and children.

Solomon says upcoming legislation on online harms and privacy will be an important element in building trust.

The long-awaited strategy is set to be released this week.

Ottawa has said the strategy will include previously announced priorities like new privacy and online safety laws, sovereign compute infrastructure, support for Canadian AI companies and international co-ordination.

The strategy is expected to provide AI training and education for Canadians, while Solomon has said it also will consider the technology’s impacts on the labour market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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