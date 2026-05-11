Telus and feds announce AI data cluster in B.C.

Telus and feds announce AI data cluster in B.C. to boost 'sovereign' computing power
Telus and feds announce AI data cluster in B.C.
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Evan Solomon speaks to reporters ahead of a federal cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The federal government and Telus have announced plans for a large-scale AI data centre project in British Columbia they say will boost Canada's sovereign computing and artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

The project announced by AI Minister Evan Solomon and Telus in Vancouver will involve three facilities in B.C. which Telus says will deliver "one of the world’s most powerful and sustainable AI infrastructure clusters."

It's part of a federal initiative announced last year to identify and boost large-scale sovereign data centres.

Telus says it will expand its existing Kamloops data centre and develop two new Vancouver facilities in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and in the city's downtown.

The Kamloops expansion and the Mount Pleasant facility will open later this year, while the downtown facility will come online in 2029.

The government says the project will support domestic innovation involving both academia and industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

5 lessons I learned the hard way as an Ontarian who moved to small-town Prince Edward Island

Going from Toronto streets to P.E.I beaches is a BIG culture shock.

This Toronto park is over 20 times bigger than Central Park and it's a dreamy spot for a stroll

Lace up your shoes!

This turquoise Ontario beach with 'Mediterranean energy' was named among the best in the world

You can enjoy "turquoise shallows and sun-warmed limestone."

This little Ontario village with cobblestone streets and cozy shops is like a trip to Europe

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Ontario's 'most luxurious' white sand beach is a summer oasis just a road trip from Toronto

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.

This quaint town near Toronto with rolling hills and lilac-lined paths feels like a storybook

It's the cutest spot for a day trip.

The 'Grand Canyon of Canada' has towering waterfalls and 'spa-like' hot springs

Here's why you need to add it to your travel bucket list. ⛰️

Canada's longest suspension footbridge is in Ontario and it takes you 600 ft across a canyon

It's reopening soon!

This Ontario spot is one of the world's top 10 'lesser-known' destinations to visit in 2026

You can enjoy a summer escape without the crowds.

7 Canadian snacks you can't find living abroad and I desperately miss now

These treats live rent-free in my head. 🍭