Privacy report on OpenAI coming today

Report on OpenAI expected from federal, provincial privacy watchdogs today
Privacy report on OpenAI coming today
The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cellphone with an image on a computer screen generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
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Privacy watchdogs plan to release a report today on OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne said just over three years ago that his office was investigating a complaint alleging the collection, use and disclosure of personal information without consent.

The findings will be delivered by Dufresne and his counterparts from British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, who collaborated on a joint probe.

They plan to discuss their conclusions at a news conference in Ottawa.

Upon announcing the investigation in April 2023, Dufresne said AI technology and its effects on privacy are priorities for his office.

Dufresne stressed the importance of keeping up with — and staying ahead of — fast-moving technological advances.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill and Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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