Minister says AI safety institute now looking at OpenAI protocols

AI safety institute looking at OpenAI protocols
Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says Canada’s AI safety institute has now gained access to all of OpenAI’s “protocols.”
Solomon met with the CEO of OpenAI in March after news emerged that the company had banned the mass shooter in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., from using its ChatGPT chatbot due to worrisome interactions — but did not alert law enforcement.
The minister says he told company representatives that all options are on the table and they must "protect our children or the hammer comes down."
Following that meeting, the government said Solomon also would ask the Canadian AI Safety Institute to examine the company's model and provide expert technical advice to his office.
Solomon says the AI Safety Institute is working on a report and promised that "we will get accountability."
Solomon made the comments during a statement he made at the Liberal party policy convention in Montreal about the government’s promised online harms bill, but did not directly state whether that legislation will cover AI chatbots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.
— With files from Wolfgang Depner
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.