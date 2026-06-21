AI safety advocates say bill a good 'first step' on regulation, but more needed

More to be done on AI safety, advocates say
More to be done on AI safety, advocates say
The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company website in this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 in New York.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Morgan
Writer

A pair of artificial intelligence safety advocates say the federal government’s new chatbot legislation is a good first step.

But Wyatt Tessari L’Allié — of Artificial Intelligence Governance and Safety Canada — says the digital safety bill’s effectiveness depends heavily on how the details are worked out.

And B.C. computer science professor Kevin Leyton-Brown says Ottawa will need to go further to address AI’s sycophantic behaviour.

Bill C-34, introduced June 10 in the House of Commons, would regulate the companies behind AI chatbots by imposing on them a duty to act responsibly.

It includes measures to lower the risk of chatbots communicating harmful content and crisis intervention protocols for cases involving self-harm, suicide or violence.

Kristie Carrier, who is suing OpenAI after the death of her daughter by suicide, says the federal government’s bill is long overdue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.

— With files from Anja Karadeglija.

By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 19 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

Ontario's best provincial park is a summer paradise with sand dunes and 10 km of silky beaches

You can stroll along elevated boardwalks.

We got a look inside Toronto's new Zellers and here are the products you can get

There are snacks and specialty grocery items.

This Ontario destination has 20 km of silky sand shores and dreamy warm-water beaches

It's a summer oasis.

This stunning park with velvet sand dunes and 3 beaches is a road trip from Ottawa

It's like a little slice of paradise. 🌴

This tiny coastal town in BC with a Mediterranean-like climate is one of the best in Canada

It's definitely worth a trip this summer. ⛴️

10 cute small towns less than 1.5 hrs from Toronto with beautiful streets and summer charm

You don't have to go far for a small-town escape.

I compared chocolate chip cookies from Costco, Walmart and No Frills — one won by a landslide

Only one cookie is worth your money 🍪

This beautiful Ontario village is an underrated vacay spot with canal views and European charm

It's Canada's "most beautiful" village.