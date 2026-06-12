New Brunswick woman sues OpenAI, alleging ChatGPT led to daughter's death
A New Brunswick woman is suing artificial intelligence firm OpenAI after the death of her daughter.
Kristie Carrier alleges the company's chatbot is responsible for the death of Alice by suicide last year, at the age of 24.
The lawsuit filed to the California Superior Court on Thursday says the company designed ChatGPT model GPT-4o to be addictive without putting necessary safeguards in place.
It alleges the chatbot validated Alice's suicidal thoughts and discouraged her from seeking human help in the hours leading up to her death in Montreal on July 2, 2025.
The allegations have not been tested in court.
OpenAI, who Carrier's lawyers say is facing 18 similar lawsuits, was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier this year, families of victims killed by a shooter in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., filed lawsuits against OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman.
Carrier says OpenAI needs to make changes to keep its users safe.
"The first cars didn’t have seatbelts — those had to be added in to protect people. And if OpenAI doesn’t want to add in seatbelts, or be honest about the risks that come with using their products, I am ready to hold them accountable," Carrier said in a statement.
"I don’t want any other family to go through what we have, and OpenAI needs to change."
The federal government on Wednesday tabled a bill that would regulate the companies behind AI chatbots and require them to act responsibly.
That includes measures to lower the risk of chatbots communicating harmful content and implementing crisis intervention protocols for cases involving self-harm, suicide or violence.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada's national suicide prevention helpline.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.
— With files from Anja Karadeglija.
By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.