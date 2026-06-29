Supreme Court of Canada nominee Glenn Joyal to face MPs' questions

Supreme Court nominee to appear at committee
Supreme Court nominee to appear at committee
Glenn Joyal of the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench speaks to a reporter in Winnipeg on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
Writer

Supreme Court of Canada nominee Glenn Joyal is set to be questioned by MPs on the House of Commons justice committee Monday afternoon in advance of his appointment to the nine-member court.

Joyal has been chief justice of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba since 2011. His nomination to the Supreme Court was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney last week.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Federal Judicial Affairs Commissioner Marc Giroux and Maureen McTeer, chair of the independent advisory board tasked with reviewing Supreme Court nominations, appeared before the committee Monday morning.

Both McTeer and Fraser said the process was limited to judges and lawyers with at least 10 years experience in Western Canada and the territories. This restriction was to ensure the court has regional representation.

Joyal is meant to replace retired justice Sheilah Martin from Alberta.

Fraser said the selection of the incoming justice was based on questions of character, integrity and understanding of the law.

"We're dealing with people who have many years of service, who will be dealing with issues that cover a range of different subjects … So we are picking for character, for integrity, for deep understanding of the law and an understanding of the country," Fraser said.

McTeer said that what set Joyal apart was his "thoughtful, articulate and forward-looking perspective on the role of the Supreme Court of Canada" and his commitment to public service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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