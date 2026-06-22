Supreme Court nominee Joyal cites access to justice, outreach as key contributions

Manitoba's Glenn Joyal nominated to top court
Manitoba's Glenn Joyal nominated to top court
Manitoba's Chief Justice Glenn Joyal has been nominated to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout- Manitoba Courts (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Supreme Court of Canada nominee Glenn Joyal describes himself as a "candid and constructive spokesperson" for Manitoba's highest trial court and the judiciary.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has tapped Joyal, chief justice of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba since 2011, to fill the vacancy on the country's top court left by the retiring Sheilah Martin.

Before becoming a judge, Joyal practised criminal law, constitutional law and civil litigation in Manitoba.

The Prime Minister's Office praised his work on improving access to justice, modernizing court operations and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

In his Supreme Court candidacy submission, Joyal says his most significant contributions to the law are his efforts to make justice more accessible and to engage with the public on the role of the courts.

"We are living in a new more complex legal era where the judiciary plays an increasingly important but sometimes misunderstood public role," Joyal wrote in his submission, which was made public Monday.

He said this engagement is taking place in a social and political climate of increasing polarization, misinformation and disinformation among growing populations of seemingly disenfranchised, marginalized and vulnerable groups.

Joyal, who grew up in a bicultural family in St. Boniface, Man., said he still sees himself as a "sitting judge" who leads by example.

"In so doing, I author many judgments each year," he wrote. "I am proud of the rigour of my many years of written jurisprudence generally and of certain judgments in particular in which my analysis on specific legal questions or issues has contributed to the growth or clarification of the law."

The selection process for a new Supreme Court member began in March. An independent advisory board reviewed applications and submitted a short list of qualified candidates to Carney for consideration.

Members of the House of Commons justice committee will take part in a special hearing to learn more about the selection process.

A question-and-answer session will then be held with Joyal and members of the House justice committee and the Senate committee on legal and constitutional affairs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Louise Arbour named as next governor general

Former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour named as next governor general

Louise Arbour, Canada's next governor general

From Supreme Court justice to governor general: who is Louise Arbour?

Joining Liberals was best for riding: Gladu

Gladu says crossing floor to Liberals was 'best thing' for her riding, herself

This white sand beach town is Ontario's 'Florida North' and has 20 acres of velvet shores

It's a dreamy spot for a summer escape.

This Ontario destination has 20 km of silky sand shores and dreamy warm-water beaches

It's a summer oasis.

This $17 bus trip from Ottawa takes you to a dreamy town that's like a little slice of Scotland

No car needed!

10 cute small towns less than 1.5 hrs from Toronto with beautiful streets and summer charm

You don't have to go far for a small-town escape.

Bath & Body Works is extending the semi-annual sale and candles are more than 50% off

Select items are up to 75% off during the sale!

I visited this magical island with rolling dunes that ranked among Canada's 'most stunning'

Heavy rain causes flooding and power outages across Montreal area

Heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal area