Chief justice says farewell to retiring Martin, reflects on top court's relocation
Chief Justice Richard Wagner paid tribute to a departing judge today and bid a temporary farewell to the Supreme Court's stately home.
Wagner praised the contributions of retiring Justice Sheilah Martin before the top court considered a criminal matter — the final case Martin will hear and the last one to come before the court in its current building for several years.
Martin is slated to step down May 30, the day before her 70th birthday, but she will continue to work on cases in which she took part.
Wagner said Martin brought careful attention to individual rights and a strong sense of responsibility to the law through her work, particularly in criminal law and on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Supreme Court building is about to undergo major renovations, the first extensive update since its completion more than 80 years ago.
The court's judges and staff will soon move across the street to the West Memorial Building — expected to be their workspace for the next decade.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.