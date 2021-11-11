AIR MILES Is Revamping Their Rewards Program & Here Are Some Of The Cool New Perks
Canadians can get rewarded faster.
If getting rewarded for making simple everyday purchases sounds like your idea of a good time, listen up: the AIR MILES® Reward Program by adding new ways to earn and spend (and a whole lot of brand-new perks).
The program enhancements kicked off earlier this month and are all about celebrating the little extras — or the gravy on top — that make life that bit more wonderful.
Now, there are added redemption benefits, fresh ways to earn and new promotions (like the Flight-a-Day Giveaway), to give collectors greater choice, value and flexibility than ever.
Earn AIR MILES Reward Miles online at brands, get free stuff faster (because your Miles go further) and be entered automatically for the chance to win one of 21 $5,000 flight vouchers and a grand prize $25,000 flight voucher every time you use your card at select partners until November 10.*
Keep reading for a sneak peek of the other perks you'll get as a collector this fall
Get To Your Dream Destination With AIR MILES Flights
Coming this November, the all-new AIR MILES Flights platform gives you more choice, flexibility and transparency when booking your flight, so you can turn that trip you've been dreaming of into a real-life adventure.
With the launch of AIR MILES Flights, you'll be in control — able to choose your airline, class of travel, a departure location from anywhere in the world and even how you pay, making redeeming your Miles easier and more convenient.
There Are More Opportunities To Take Part In Promotions
What's better than earning Miles toward free flights and merchandise? How about instantly winning flight Miles just by swiping your AIR MILES card?
The AIR MILES Reward Program's new enhancements give you more chances to take part in promotions like its Flight-a-Day Giveaway, where you could win one of 21 $5,000 flight vouchers, or the $25,000 flight voucher grand prize, just by swiping your card or scanning the app at participating partners until November 10.*
With the Million AIR MILES Contest with Bonus Boom™️ Boost promotion, you can earn tons of Miles and can get an automatic entry into the contest every time you use a unique Bonus Boom Boost offer between November 18 and December 27, for a chance to win the grand prize of 1 Million Miles or one of four regional prizes of 250,000 Miles** — that's all gravy!
You Can Earn Miles With Lots Of Exciting New Brands
In addition to the 300+ Canadian, global and online brands where you can already earn Miles, you can now earn them at Subway®, Boston Pizza, Indigo.ca and more for a limited time with the new Card Linked Offers program.
Simply link your Canadian-issued Mastercard to your AIR MILES card and use your linked card to pay for eligible purchases to earn Miles.
You'll also earn Miles when you shop online at stores like Voilà by Sobeys, Metro Online, Staples and more. And with airmileshops.ca, you can earn Miles with top brands like Dyson, eBay, Amazon and The Bay without ever having to leave the couch.
You Can Redeem Your Miles Faster
You can turn your everyday purchases into the products you want, and get those products faster, because fewer Miles are needed to redeem merchandise rewards.
This means you'll get rewarded quicker and save up more Miles, which you can redeem for merchandise, travel, events and attractions with AIR MILES Dream Miles or in store or online for $10 towards your purchases with AIR MILES Cash Miles.
AIR MILES is making it easier than ever for you to earn Miles on everyday items so that you can spend more time enjoying life's extras.
If you're not already a collector, you can sign up for the AIR MILES Rewards Program and start swiping, scanning and shopping to rack up those Miles towards flights and merchandise. And, who knows, you may even win the trip of your dreams in the process!