Amazon is hiring for 9,000 seasonal jobs in Canada and the average pay is almost $24 an hour

You can get the Employee Grocery and Daily Essentials Discount.

blue amazon prime truck on snow covered street in alberta canada

Amazon truck in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Amazon has 9,000 seasonal jobs for the holidays available in Canada.

The average pay for these positions is almost $24 an hour, and seasonal employees get workplace benefits like a discount on grocery purchases.

On October 20, Amazon announced that seasonal hiring for 2026 includes 9,000 seasonal jobs at 55 sites across Canada to help with the holiday rush.

Since the holidays are one of the busiest times of year at Amazon, with millions of Canadians buying gifts and essentials sometimes at the last minute, the company needs workers to stow, pick, pack, sort and ship customer orders.

The new seasonal jobs are at Amazon Canada fulfillment centres, sortation centres, and delivery stations across the country.

Employees at fulfillment centres receive and put away inventory, ensure products meet quality requirements, get orders ready and pack them, and load boxes onto trucks for shipment.

At sortation centres, you have to receive and sort inventory, get customer orders ready, and pack the orders.

Workers at delivery stations receive and prepare inventory for delivery, use smartphones and handheld devices to sort, scan and prepare orders, receive truck deliveries, and build, wrap, sort and transport pallets and packages.

The average base wage for these seasonal jobs is nearly $24 an hour now, which is more than the minimum wage in every province.

Amazon also offers a workplace benefits package to seasonal employees that's available on their first day of employment.

The benefits include mental health and wellbeing support through Amazon's Employee Assistance Program and the new Employee Grocery and Daily Essentials Discount, which gives eligible employees 10% off grocery and daily essentials purchases through Amazon.ca with no cap on savings.

You can apply for seasonal positions online, and Amazon will continuously add job postings to the hiring site throughout the holiday season.

Amazon said these seasonal jobs are also opportunities for workers to transition into permanent positions after the holidays.

This year, the company has invested more than $78 million in pay increases for operations employees in Canada and boosted the average base wage to more than $26 per hour. That means full-time employees working 40 hours a week earn more than $54,000 a year on average.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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