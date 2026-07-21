B.C. crews use drone in controlled burn during wildfire fight, in Canadian first
Firefighters in British Columbia say they have successfully used a drone to ignite a controlled burn while fighting an active wildfire in what they call a Canadian first.
The BC Wildfire Service says in a video posted to Facebook that crews working on the Brunswick complex of wildfires near Boston Bar used the drone to trigger the controlled burn on the south flank of the blaze in an effort to contain it.
The wildfire service says the drone was able to "safely and precisely ignite targeted fuels" in mountainous terrain, improving efficiency and crew safety.
The video says crews were able to view the ignition's status through thick smoke via infrared cameras, allowing for fast and precise management of the burn.
The drone can be seen flying low through areas of heavy smoke at levels the service says are below where helicopters can safely operate.
The wildfire service says such operations are traditionally conducted using helicopters, and drone ignition still requires working alongside other resources including ground crews.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.
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