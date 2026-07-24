Yves-François Blanchet has regained control of his X account, which had been hacked

Blanchet regains control of his X account
Blanchet regains control of his X account
Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet speaks with reporters before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The leader of the Bloc Québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, has regained control of his personal account on the social media platform X, which had been hacked.

Earlier this week, two posts promoting cryptocurrencies appeared on Blanchet’s X account.

By Friday morning, those posts had disappeared.

Blanchet confirms that his personal page has been restored and recovered.

The Bloc Québécois leader notes that it will still take a few hours or days before he can be sure his account is properly secured.

In the fraudulent posts, Blanchet appeared to be celebrating having successfully earned several thousand dollars through an investment in cryptocurrencies.

“I am obviously and absolutely not a proponent of cryptocurrencies, which are a subversion of the rule of law,” Blanchet wrote in a post on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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