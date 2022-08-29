Canada’s Largest Wine Fest Is Happening Near Toronto & You Can Sip In A Dreamy Rose Garden
It's running for a full month this year. 🍇
Listen up, wine-lovers! A boozy extravaganza is happening near Toronto, and you can enjoy food, activities, drinks, and more. The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival is returning for its 70th year and will run for an entire month this September.
The event, which usually only runs for two weeks, is the largest and oldest wine festival in Canada. Starting September 1st, you can enjoy a range of offerings, including some new perks and activities.
On select days, you can head to the Montebello Park Wine and Culinary Festival where you'll find over 100 VQA wines to sip, as well as live music and eats. This year, you'll be able to use debit, credit, or your smartphone to purchase food and drinks in the park.
The park also has some exciting new activations to check out. You can sip in a sweet-smelling paradise at the In Good Spirits Lounge, which is a "highly stylized cocktail lounge" located in the historic rose garden. If you're feeling fancy, you can rent one of the VIP Cabanas — glamping tents that come with a private wine steward.
On September 17, you can watch the Pied Piper Family Parade, which will have some new, very adorable additions this year. Participants will have the option to bring their pups along for the march, so there will be lots of fluffy dogs to see.
The Discovery Pass Touring Program is returning on September 9, which allows you to choose from 24 wine and food pairings at different wineries in the Niagara region.
Grape & Wine Month will have a variety of programming over the 30 days, including things like vineyard yoga, wine and culinary events at local restaurants, and guided hikes.
Check out the website for more information on specific events and to purchase passes.
Niagara Grape & Wine Festival
Price: $39 + for Discovery Pass
When: September 1 to 30, 2022
Address: Niagara region
Why You Need To Go: Get your wine on at this massive festival which is running for a full month this year.
