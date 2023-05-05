Comedy Series 'The Drop' All About The Quirky Culture Of Line Waiting Now Streaming On Narcity
The series exploring the underground culture of professional line waiting is Narcity's first fully scripted YouTube show.
Maybe you've spent an embarrassing amount of time waiting in line to buy that latest tech gadget, those new custom kicks, or tickets to that exclusive party — but like most things in today's modern world, you can also easily outsource this task and hire someone to wait in line for you. Because let's face it, time is money, and the clock never stops ticking, right?
The quirky underground culture of professional line waiting in one of North America's biggest cities is captured in a hilarious and edgy new digital comedy series titled The Drop, which is now streaming exclusively on Narcity's YouTube channel.
The satirical four-episode show explores the trials and tribulations of besties Polly and Zara, two of Toronto's best line standers, who will stop at nothing to wait in line for the next drop and cash in on their clients' insatiable obsession with having the latest luxury goods.
Every episode features a new slew of zany supporting characters, and each lineup is an antic-filled adventure for Polly and Zara.
The show stars Aisha Evelyna (Polly) and Dani Pagliarello (Zara), Toronto-based actors and creators who also co-wrote and directed the series. Keep your eyes peeled for other established and emerging Canadian onscreen talent in the show, with guest appearances from Aurora Browne (Baroness von Sketch Show), Nicole Power (Kim's Convenience) and many others.
Evelyna and Pagliarello said they were inspired and motivated to create the series to fill what they saw as a void left behind when sitcoms like Broad City and Chewing Gum, which they grew up watching, went off the air.
"As grown women and filmmakers, we've drawn from our own (crazy) experiences to create The Drop, a wacky female-led buddy comedy we're proud to add to the canon," the creators said in a press release.
Episodes will be released weekly on Fridays exclusively on Narcity's YouTube channel.