5G Outage Turns Gen Zs Into Zombies In Episode 2 Of 'The Drop,' Now Streaming On Narcity (VIDEO)
Without phones, Wi-Fi or social media, things get... weird.
In Episode 2 of The Drop, Polly ushers Zara into the world of overnight line-waiting gigs. Regardless of their airtight plan, the crew is totally unprepared for a 3-day drop lineup when a cellular network outage occurs. Polly panic-buys adult diapers so she and Zara can cash in on other line waiters' eventual need for a bathroom break. Without phones, Wi-Fi or social media, things get... weird.
Watch Episode 1 of The Drop on Narcity below and catch up on our first-ever fully scripted series.
Episode 2 Credits
Created by Dani Pagliarello & Aisha Evelyna
Directed by Dani Pagliarello
Written by Dani Pagliarello & Aisha Evelyna
Produced by Elizabeth Yake
A True West Films Production
Executive Producers: Elizabeth Yake & Liz Whitmere
Producers: Dani Pagliarello & Aisha Evelyna
Starring:
Zara — Dani Pagliarello (@danipagpag)
Polly — Aisha Evelyna (@aishaevelyna)
Also starring:
Ramone — Danté Prince
Bay Street Douchebag — Andrew Robinson
Chantal — Samantha Brown
Guest starring:
Lara — Nicole Power
Cliff — Pat Ronan
Mrs. Ramirez — Stephanie Herrera
Director of Photography: Graham Beasley
Editor: Alex Stephenson
Wardrobe Head: Aliecia Brissett
Composer: Dexter Nash
Production Design: Lori Si
Unit Production Manager: Renee Poujade
First Assistant Director: Jonah Allingham
Second Assistant Director: Michael Ardizzi
Third Assistant Director: Nicole Russell
Production Coordinator: Chantal Leong
Script Supervisor: Daryna Rymareva
Camera Operator: Tristan Ng
First Assistant Camera: Marco Cheng
Second Assistant Camera: Anna Marie Li
DMT: Alicia Gear
Gaffer: Stephen Kuchar
Grip: Juan Angel
Swing: Nikolai Kaigorodtcev
Head Makeup Artist: Sarah Marshall
Key Makeup: Kat Matthews
Key Hairstylist: Latiesha Grant
Set Costumer: Nadia Sorel
Property Head: Mikaila Evans
Set Decorator: Sarah Douglas
Location PA: C.J Hoffman
Production Assistant - Spencer Moseley
Production Sound Mixer: Kalvin Mallari
Boom Operator: Eriq Phillip
Casting: Hannah Antaki
Extras Casting: BCast Agency Group
Background performers:
Alana Straitton
Celestina Aleobua
Daniel Bijan
Lina Yakovtieve
Richard Brisco
Roy Urbanozo
Development Phase Story Editors: Lisa Codrington, Nour Hadidi, & Nick Nemeroff
Final Colourist: Stef Delmedico
VFX: Chris Fast
Titles Designer: Christine Gogev
Online Editor: Alex Stephenson
Music Supervisor: DJ Agile
Still Photographer: Dan Tardif
Legal: Kim C. Roberts
Production Accountant: Oksana Gorbach
Insurance: Front Row
Marketing & Publicity: BAE Communications
Closed Caption/DV: Onextra
Re-Recording Mixer: Brianna Todd
Dialogue Editors: Brianna Todd & Julian Ardila Ramirez
SFX & Foley Artist: Josh Fagen
Music Editor: Josh Fagen
ADR Recordist: Brianna Todd & Julian Ardila Ramirez
Sound Studio Director: Steve Gurman
Sound Studio Coordinator: Camille Goulet
Post Production Sound: RedLab
Covid Safety Officer: Alexander Beaton
Caterer: Anna Chin
Craft Service: Orland Vilcinski
“BYE D’PLENTY”
Performed by: Monolith
Produced by: Irs for Esp
Written by: Korry Downey (SOCAN), Alwyn Phillips (SOCAN), Daniel Faraldo (SOCAN), Richard Hyndman (SOCAN), Judd Cowan (SOCAN), Michael Golding (SOCAN), Kevin Coley (SOCAN)
1998 One Rock Records
“ALSO SPRACH ZARATHUSTRA”
Written by Richard Strauss
Cover by Dexter Nash
Special thanks:
Adam Reid
Anthony Q Farell
Ben Murray
Brendan Brady
Brian Nash
Carla & Claudio Pagliarello
Carly McGowan
Courtney Fitzpatrick
Carol Whiteman
Danielle Hebert
Emily Wirta
Evan Landry
Eva Miras
Helena Hayden & Jawara Pedican
Jon Taylor
Lance McMillan
Mark Shapland
Paul Barkin
Rodney V. Smith
Whitney Geller Wilkinson
City of Turrono
Extra special thanks: Jane Kaczmarek
Made possible with the support of Ontario Creates
Produced with the participation of the Independent Production Fund
Copyright 2023 True West Films
Distributed by Narcity Media
In Loving Memory of Nick Nemeroff