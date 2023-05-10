Torontonians Riot Over Streetwear Drop In Episode 1 Of 'The Drop,' Now Streaming On Narcity (VIDEO)
New episodes drop weekly!
An all-new female-led digital comedy series exploring the underground culture of professional line waiting is Narcity's first fully scripted YouTube show, and Episode 1 has dropped and is available to stream now.
The satirical four-episode show explores the trials and tribulations of besties Polly and Zara, two of Toronto's best line standers, who will stop at nothing to wait in line for the next drop and cash in on their clients' insatiable obsession with having the latest luxury goods.
Every episode features a new slew of zany supporting characters, and each lineup is an antic-filled adventure for Polly and Zara.
The show stars Aisha Evelyna (Polly) and Dani Pagliarello (Zara), Toronto-based actors and creators who also co-wrote and directed the series. Keep your eyes peeled for other established and emerging Canadian onscreen talent in the show, with guest appearances from Aurora Browne (Baroness von Sketch Show), Nicole Power (Kim's Convenience) and many others.
In this first episode, Zara's new job as a line waiter doesn't go as planned when no clothes arrive for a luxury streetwear drop. Polly comes up with a creative way to make the girls rent money.
Created by Dani Pagliarello and Aisha Evelyna
Directed by Jordan Canning
Written by Dani Pagliarello
Produced by Elizabeth Yake
A True West Films Production
Executive Producers: Elizabeth Yake & Liz Whitmere
Producers: Dani Pagliarello & Aisha Evelyna
Starring:
Zara — Dani Pagliarello ( @danipagpag)
Polly — Aisha Evelyna ( @aishaevelyna)
Also starring:
Ritchie — Mishka Thébaud
Ramone — Danté Prince
Chantal — Samantha Brown
Bay Street Douchebag — Andrew Robinson
Daksha — Aurora Browne
Guest starring:
Preemo Clerk — Mark Little
The Professor — Kris Siddiqi
Director of Photography: Graham Beasley
Editors: Alex Stephenson & Dani Pagliarello
Wardrobe Head: Aliecia Brissett
Composer: Dexter Nash
Production Design: Lori Si
Unit Production Manager: Renee Poujade
First Assistant Director: Jonah Allingham
Second Assistant Director: Michael Ardizzi
Production Coordinator: Chantal Leong
Script Supervisor: Daryna Rymareva
Camera Operator: Tristan Ng
First Assistant Camera: Marco Cheng
Second Assistant Camera: Anna Marie Li
DMT: Alicia Gear
Gaffer: Stephen Kuchar
Grip: Juan Angel
Swing: Nikolai Kaigorodtcev
Head Makeup Artist: Natalia Pozo
Key Makeup & Hairstylist: Kat Matthews
Set Costumer: Nadia Sorel
Property Head: Mikaila Evans
Set Decorator: Sarah Douglas
Location PA: C.J. Hoffman
Production Assistant: Spencer Moseley
Production Sound Mixer: Kalvin Mallari
Boom Operator: Eriq Phillip
Casting: Hannah Antaki
Extras Casting: BCast Agency Group
Background Performers:
Dalia Gudaniec
Devante Goulbourne
Kamila Khamatdinova
Quinton Peterson-Paul
Sujin Lee
Weiming Yuan
Development Phase Story Editors: Lisa Codrington, Nour Hadidi & Nick Nemeroff
Final Colourist: Stef Delmedico
VFX: Chris Fast
Titles Designer: Christine Gogev
Online Editor: Alex Stephenson
Music Supervisor: DJ Agile
Still Photographer: Dan Tardif
Legal: Kim C. Roberts
Production Accountant: Oksana Gorbach
Insurance: Front Row
Marketing & Publicity: BAE Communications
Closed Caption/DV: Onextra
Re-Recording Mixer: Brianna Todd
Dialogue Editors: Brianna Todd & Julian Ardila Ramirez
SFX & Foley Artist: Josh Fagen
Music Editor: Josh Fagen
ADR Recordists: Brianna Todd & Julian Ardila Ramirez
Sound Studio Director: Steve Gurman
Sound Studio Coordinator: Camille Goulet
Post-Production Sound: RedLab
COVID-19 Safety Officer: Alexander Beaton
Caterer: Anna Chin
Craft Service: Orland Vilcinski
"REQUIEM DIES IRAE"
Written by Giuseppe Verdi
Performed by Superlala Germany
"DUO DE FLEURS”
Written by Leo Delibes
Performed by VlzMusic
Special Thanks:
Adam Reid
Anthony Q Farell
Ben Murray
Brendan Brady
Brian Nash
Carla & Claudio Pagliarello
Carly McGowan
Courtney Fitzpatrick
Carol Whiteman
Danielle Hebert
Emily Wirta
Evan Landry
Eva Miras
Helena Hayden & Jawara Pedican
Jon Taylor
Lance McMillan
Mark Shapland
Paul Barkin
Rodney V. Smith
Whitney Geller Wilkinson
City of Turrono
Extra Special Thanks: Jane Kaczmarek
Made possible with the support of Ontario Creates
Produced with the participation of the Independent Production Fund
Copyright 2023 True West Films
Distributed by Narcity Media Group