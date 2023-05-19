'The Drop' Creator Q&A: Making A Comedy Series About The Weird World Of Line Waiting (VIDEO)
Meet Dani & Aisha, the brains behind The Drop!
If you haven't caught any of the series yet, The Drop is a new digital comedy launching exclusively on Narcity's YouTube channel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of two besties, Polly and Zara, as they navigate a unique way to make money in Toronto — standing in line for clients looking to get their hands on exclusive item drops. Watch Episode 1 on Narcity TV here.
In an exclusive interview, Narcity's Ashna Bharkhada caught up with the creators and producers of the show, Dani Pagliarello and Aisha Evelyna, to find out how they came up with the concept for The Drop and some of the hilarious moments we can look forward to.
About Dani Pagliarello
A comedian, series creator and director, Dani Pagliarello graduated from York University's Acting Conservatory and has performed in a number of television series and feature films, including The Handmaid'sTale and Luckiest Girl Alive. She has written, directed, produced, starred in and served as showrunner of three comedy series: Food n’ Money, Shitty Roommate and The Drop (a finalist in the Just for Laughs pitch competition).
An alum of Women in the Director's Chair (WIDC), Dani is currently developing her three-wheel wagon ride of a show Trauma Bonding and her politically charged comedy O-Town.
About Aisha Evelyna
An actor, writer and director passionate about bringing stories of the underrepresented to the forefront of our social consciousness, Aisha Evelyna's recent film and TV appearances include Rabbit Hole and Slo Pitch.
Co-creator of The Drop, Aisha is also developing the limited series Sally with Warner Brothers Canada as an alum of the 2022 Canadian Academy Writers Program. Her debut feature drama, Seahorse, is a 2022 Telefilm Talent To Watch Fund recipient and a 2021 Whistler Film Festival Screenwriters Lab participant, and the short film she directed, ALEX, premiered at Holly Shorts and was an Official Selection at the Austin Film Festival.
